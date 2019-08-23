BELTON — Services for Sandra Lou Hicks Steger, 81, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chapelwood Memorial Cemetery in Texarkana.
Mrs. Steger died Thursday, Aug. 22.
She was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Texarkana to George Lester and Eva Inez Vann Hicks. She married Kenneth Wayne Steger Sr. on Nov. 24, 1955, in Texarkana.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Elaine Minnick.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Steger Jr. and Gary Kevin Steger; a sister, Lana Dean Murphy; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.