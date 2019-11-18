BARTLETT — Ruby Balusek Taisler, 97, of Holland died Monday, Nov. 18, in Temple.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Taisler was born Sept. 22, 1922, to Frank and Frances Balusek. She married Alvin Taisler in 1945. She operated a family farm.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Alvin Wayne Taisler.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyann Benner; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.