Services for Sara Ann Boyd, 69, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.
She died Friday, Aug. 16, at her residence.
She was born May 5, 1950, in Dallas to John and Annie Mae Boyd. She graduated from Temple High School in 1969. She graduated from Killeen Beauty School. She worked for Mobile Chemical, Ralph Wilson, Salado Roadside Park and at Fort Hood.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 TX-53, Temple, TX 76501.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.