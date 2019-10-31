BELTON — No services are planned for Micah L.K. Anakalea, 36, of Killeen.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Anakalea died Tuesday, Oct. 29, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 21, 1983, in Honolulu, Hawaii to June and George Samante. He worked in drywall construction.
Survivors include his mother, June M. Tagawa; his stepfathers, George P. Samante and Kevin H. Tagawa; and five sisters, Darlamae-Kanoe Vaenuku, Daynalee-Kalei Holbron-Kealoha and Princess-Shoreline Samante, all of Waianae, Hawaii, Kealia-Uilani Samante of San Antonio and Rosalie Keahi of Killeen.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & cremation Services in Belton.