John Edwin Mace
August 25, 1932 – July 13, 2019
John Edwin “Ed” Mace, age 86, of College Station, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A graveside service will begin at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple, Texas, officiated by Pastor Alan Pittman of Living Hope Baptist Church.
Ed was born on August 25, 1932, to John and Mary Alice (Thompson) Mace in Rio Hondo, Texas, and graduated from Rio Hondo High School. In January of 1958, he married Joye Maxine Tompkins, and they welcomed two children into their family, Brenda and David. In 1963, Ed began working for The Western Company of North American. This was an oil company purchased by Eddie Chiles, who also owned the Texas Rangers. Ed was a printer and really enjoyed working on the Chandler and Price Press for the Western Company. He progressed up in his career as the head of the printing department and moved to Houston in 1990 along with the company. After retiring in 1997 and serving the Western Company for 34 years, Ed and Joye moved to Temple. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage before she went to be with her Lord in 2005.
In 2006, Ed married Mary Alice Howell, and she brought 3 daughters and their families into the newly blended extended family. Ed and Mary lived in Temple and later moved to College Station, Texas.
Ed was a member of the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association, Tri City Gem and Mineral Society, Chisholm Trail Camping Club, Memorial Baptist Church in Temple, and Living Hope Baptist Church in College Station. He also enjoyed woodworking, photography and birdwatching.
Ed leaves behind his loving wife Mary; children: Brenda Norman, David Mace and wife Laurie, Marian Moore and husband Mike, Karen Berry, and Debbie Taylor and husband Fred; 8 grandchildren: James, Allison, Andre, Arron, Kristi, Jennifer, Alicia, and Russell, and 10 great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Traditions Hospice, American Cancer Society, or Living Hope Baptist Church.
