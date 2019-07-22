Services for William “Bill” Ray Moore, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Nolan Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Daren Rich officiating.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery.
Mr. Moore died Saturday, July 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 25, 1946, in Tomball to William and Juanita Moore. He attended school in Magnolia. He married Mary “Liz” Elizabeth Underwood on Aug. 31, 1985, in Magnolia. He was a truck driver. He was a volunteer for Aware and the Special Olympics. He was a member of Nolan Valley Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two daughters, Laura Michelle Murchison of Texarkana and Jana Renae Moore of Temple; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Stumm of Rhome; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local child advocacy charity.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.