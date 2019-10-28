Services for Frances Dessie Johnson, 73, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Johnson died Saturday, Oct. 26.
She was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Mineral Wells to Phillip Lopes and Anna Grace. She served in the U.S. Army. She worked as a switchboard operator. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Danny Leonard Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, John Warren Davis; a daughter, Crystal D. Rymer; a sister, Phylis Ann “Tootsie” Herring; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.