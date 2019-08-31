CAMERON — Services for Harvey Maxwell “Mac” Radtke, 72, of Maysfield will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Pebble Grove Cemetery near Maysfield.
Mr. Radtke died Thursday, Aug. 29, at his residence.
He was born March 21, 1947, in Wynnewood, Okla., to James Harvey and Willie Bell “Billye” Holloway Radtke. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Teresa Munguia in 1994. He was an engineering inspector for Lanerman. He was a pastor at Maysfield Full Gospel Church.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Radtke of Maysfield; two sons, Justin Radtke and Romeo Gonzales; three daughters, Brandy Radtke, April Gonzales and Lisa Johnson; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Mac Radtke Memorial Funeral Fund, 235 CR 258, Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.