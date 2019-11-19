Services for Robert Kehrly, 65, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mr. Kehrly died Sunday, Nov. 17, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 22, 1954, in Port Arthur to Robert Sr. and Santa Mary Aquilina Kehrly. He married Vicki Fisher on Aug. 6, 2016. He worked in the oil fields and was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Chris Kehrly of Little River-Academy and Frankie Kehrly of Waco; a daughter, Maranda Kehrly of Houston; a stepson, Joel Fisher of Hobbs, N.M.; a brother, Marion Kehrly of Houston; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.