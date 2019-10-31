Private services for Barry Lee Holmes, 73, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Holmes died Monday, Oct. 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 24, 1946, in Amarillo to William and Roberta Schulte Holmes.
He graduated from Amarillo High School in 1964. He had lived in Temple for 30 years. He worked for BNSF as a mechanical supervisor, and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Survivors include two daughters, Cyndy Calbat of Eagle Rock, Mo., and Cathy Willoughby of Oklahoma City, Okla.; a son, Brian Holmes of Austin; a brother, Lynn Holmes of Philadelphia, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.