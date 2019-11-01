Private services for Donna Mae Hicks, 68, of Temple will be at a later date.
She died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Temple to Donal and Lela Reed Hunt. She graduated from Temple High School in 1969. She worked for Western Auto in Temple and Artco-Bell.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Hicks of Lake Stevens, Wash., and Jeff Hicks of Tuscola; and two sisters, Patricia Reed of Rogers and Tammy Mullins of Little River-Academy.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.