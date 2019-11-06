Christina McNeil, 87 of Lampasas, Texas died Saturday November 2, 2019 at a local nursing home.
She was born August 5, 1932 in Lampasas County, Texas to parents William McNeil and Annie Myrtle (Robbins) McNeil. Christina had lived in Temple, Texas for many years. Her professional career was spent as an accountant for Cloud Construction Company in Temple. She retired from Cloud after 39 years of dedication in 1998. She was an active member of Altrusa International.
Christina is survived by a brother, Curtis McNeil of Kennewick, WA 2 sisters; Doris Taylor of Cherokee Elva Walker- Sutton and husband Bob of Lampasas
Nieces and nephews; Cathy Walker-Hooper(Richard), Kimmie DuBose (Marvin), Gwytha Duncan (Dickie), Harrison Taylor (Marcy), Henry Taylor (Linda), James Taylor (Peggy), Cheryl Steffen (Eric), Chris McNeil and wife.
Christina was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside funeral service will be Thursday November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.