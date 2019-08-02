BELTON — Services for Ursula Clara Anderson, 75, of Bruceville-Eddy will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Bob Gray and Ralph Wingo officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Anderson died Wednesday, July 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born May 24, 1944, in Koblenz, Germany to Yohan and Gertrude Kreutel Nonn. She married Melvin Anderson in 1970 in Koblenz, Germany.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Walter James Anderson of Temple; five daughters, Karin Raeford and Birgit Luna, both of Temple, Inge Wells of San Antonio, Heike Robinson of San Antonio and Diane Harvell of Salado; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.