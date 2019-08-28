Services for Donna Marie Marek, 71, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Marek died Monday, Aug. 26, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 18, 1948, in Rosebud to Walter G. and Josey Stuessel Marek. She grew up in Burlington and graduated from Rosebud High School in 1966. She went to work as a clerk for Santa Fe Railroad and retired in 2008, after 37 years of service, from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. She lived in Temple for 16 years, and was a Lutheran.
Survivors include two daughters, Alana Heugatter of Austin and Allison Lynn Heugatter Cryer of Belton; a sister, Brenda Burkes; and two grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.