ROCKDALE — Vernie Harris, 93, of Rockdale died Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Services will be noon Friday in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Harris was born Dec. 22, 1925, in Hughes County, Okla., to James Frances and Pernie Owens Graham. She married George Samuel Harris on Nov. 17, 1972, in Haysville, Kan. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Rockdale; two sons, Freddie Baldwin of Iola and Joe Baldwin of Caldwell; two stepdaughters, Linda Sharpsteen of Dodge City, Kan., and Jan Marple of Wichita, Kan.; two stepsons, Robert Harris of Springfield, Mo., and Richard Harris of Wichita; a brother, Jake Graham of Clovis, N.M.; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.