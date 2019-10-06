A Mass of Christian Burial for Libbie Helen Jansky, 102, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mrs. Jansky died Thursday, Oct. 3.
She was born Oct. 3, 1917, in Bell County. She married George Jansky Jr. in April 1932. She worked for Johnnie’s Cleaners. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Alter Society, the Quilting Club and the Bereavement Committee at St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Catherine Skrabanek, Jeanette Hundle and Carolyn Ordner; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.