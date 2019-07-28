W. Fred Brown, age 80 of Temple, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in a local hospital. Services will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 29th at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church with Rev. Lillian Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
William Frederick Brown was born September 14, 1938, in Moffat to Herbert and Winnie Brown. He graduated in 1956 from Temple High School, where he played football for the Wildcats and was active in FFA. In 1958, he married Jane Marie Hyden in Moffat. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1961 with an Accounting degree, and worked as an accountant for over 50 years in Lubbock and the Temple area. He was active with the Temple Jaycees and played softball while raising his family. He was an active member, and Deacon Emeritus, in Meadow Oaks Baptist Church where he served in numerous ways, including Treasurer, since joining in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rebecca Kirk of Edgerton, Missouri. Survivors include his wife, Jane Brown of Temple; his son, Mike Brown and wife, Laurie of Houston, two daughters, Cheryl Ely and husband, David of Belton and Melissa Stidfole-Anderson and husband, Lance of Temple, nine grandchildren, Brittany Ehrig and husband, Paul of Cypress, Valerie Brown of College Station, Holly Minchew and husband, Justin of Magnolia, Steven Brown and wife, Christian of Richardson, Taylor Stidfole of Temple, Sami Ely of Belton, Callie Stidfole of Temple, Joshua Ely of Belton, and Jacob Anderson of Temple and one great-grandson, Jennings Brown, of Richardson. Also surviving is his sister, Lydia Draeger and husband, Dewayne of The Grove.
Memorials may be made to the Meadow Oaks Baptist Church Building Fund or Moffat Cemetery Association. Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.