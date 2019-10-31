A Mass of Christian Burial for Leonor Torrez, 95, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Barstow, Calif., at a later date.
Mrs. Torrez died Monday, Oct. 28.
She was born Oct. 31, 1923, in La Jolla, N.M., to Juan Andres and Julianita Peralta.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Agustin Torrez; and a son, Albert Torrez.
Survivors include a son, John Torrez of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four daughters, Sylvia Torrez of Barstow, Cordelia Peterson of Littleton, Colo., Nanette Breaux of Temple and Teresa Bray of Fair Oaks Ranch; a sister, Manforita Gallegos of Belen, N.M.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.