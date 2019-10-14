ROCKDALE — Services for Alvin Wyatt, 94, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Friday at Gause Full Gospel Church in Gause with the Rev. Jerry and the Rev. Linda Burns officiating.
Burial will be in Pin Oak Cemetery near Gause.
Mr. Wyatt died Sunday, Oct. 13, at a Cameron nursing home.
He was born April 10, 1925, in Gause to Clarence Charlie and Ola Dale Perkins Wyatt. He married Ann Murphy on Jan. 29, 1946, in Angleton. He worked for Alcoa. He was a member of Gause Full Gospel Church.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Knapic.
Survivors include his wife of Milano; a son, Don Wyatt of Milano; a daughter, Beverly Puryear of Gause; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.