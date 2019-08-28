ROSEBUD — Billy R. Entrop, 84, of Chilton died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Westphalia Parish Hall with the Rev. Edwin Kagoo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mr. Entrop was born June 16, 1935, in Westphalia to Anton and Helen Hoelscher Entrop. He married Joyce Rummel on Feb. 7, 1959, and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He worked as a Waco firefighter for 23 years and later as a bulldozer operator, tractor mechanic and saddle maker. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Debra Greger of Lott and Janice Luna of Robinson; three brothers, Alvin Entrop of Rogers, Gerald Entrop of Amarillo and Lee Entrop of Florida; three sisters, Edna Spivey of Westphalia and Lucille Reeves and Betty Jean Wellen, both of Friendswood; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia – building fund or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.