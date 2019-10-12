ROSEBUD — Services for Roy Lynn Casey, 89, of Huntsville and formerly of Rosebud will be noon Tuesday in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Another service will be 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at First United Methodist Church of Huntsville.
Mr. Casey died Thursday, Oct. 10.
He was born May 28, 1930, in Rosebud to Lee and Mimmie Casey. He graduated from Rosebud High School. He attended Temple College and Baylor University. He served in the Korean War. He married Sandra on June 27, 1959, in Rosebud. He worked for Southwestern Bell.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Keith Casey of Cypress and Chris Casey of Pasadena; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Huntsville building fund.
Visitation will be 10-11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.