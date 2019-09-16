Services for Kevin Todd Lewis, 52, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Western Hills Church of Christ with Scott Meyer officiating.
Mr. Lewis died Thursday, Sept. 12, in Temple.
He was born April 10, 1967, in Neptune, N.J., to Denton and Judith Craven Lewis. He attended Temple College. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University in San Marcos in December 2009.
Survivors include his mother; and three brothers, Jerry Lewis of Folsom, Calif., Scott Lewis of Richland, Mo., and Steven Lewis of Belton.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.