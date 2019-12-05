Scott Sodek
Scott Sodek, age 55 of Temple, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, December 6th at Seaton Brethren Church with Rev. Denise Mikeska officiating. Burial will follow at Seaton Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, December 5th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Scott was born October 6, 1964 in Temple to Clarence and Kitty Sodek. He graduated from Academy High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries from Texas A&M.
He was preceded in death by his mother. Survivors include his father, Clarence Sodek, two sons, Andrew Sodek and Jackson Sodek, one daughter, Jacy Kelch, two grandchildren and one brother, Steve Sodek.
Following funeral services the family wishes to invite those in attendance to the fellowship hall at Seaton Brethren Church for a time of fellowship. Food will be provided by Ratibor Country Grill.
