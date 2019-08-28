BELTON — Services for Anne Garner Young, 68, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating.
Mrs. Young died Tuesday, Aug. 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Belton to Bill and Nancy Wilson Garner. She was a 1969 graduate of Belton High School. She married Robert Young on Dec. 22, 1973, in Belton. She worked for Mobil Chemical in office administration, and was a homemaker. She later worked for the Belton School District working at Miller Heights Elementary and Belton Junior High. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Belton.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Nathan Young and Zach Young, both of Morgan’s Point Resort; her mother of Belton; and brother, Lynn Garner of Georgetown; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to a children’s hospital of your choice including St. Jude’s, Texas Children’s or McLane Children’s, or to any charity.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.