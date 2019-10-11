John David Collier
John David Collier, age 65, of the Owl Creek community, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flint Creek Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5-8:00pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Collier was born on August 17, 1954 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late John Junior Collier and Faye Alyn Marie Mansfield Collier. He attended schools in Gobles, Michigan. He enlisted in the US Army in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1977. On January 5, 1981, he married Sarah Lee Ragsdale. He worked all over the US in the oilfields, mainly working in the Midland area. He loved to fish and ride his motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah, on April 4, 2008; sisters, Patty Jo Schuyler and Judy Holland; brothers, James Kincaid and Bruce Collier; and son-in-law, Antwan Garland.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth Waddle, Regina
Waddle and spouse Ray Garcia, Anna Raymond, Crystal Holleman and spouse A.J. Holleman, and Patrice Collier; sisters, Kathy Mead, Edith Kuilema and Mary Ann Terry; grandchildren, Michelle Forgy, Jonathan Waddle, Cassie Chiselom, Natalia Pantoja, Gabriella Pantoja, John Davis, Devon Garland, Serenity Holleman and Leonidas Holleman; great grandchildren, Dakota Franks, Tyler Davis, Lanora Chiselom, Evan Waddle, Stella Chiselom and David Chiselom.
Memorials may be given in Mr. Collier’s name to the American Cancer Society.
