Services for Troy H. Williams, 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be in McGregor Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died Monday at a Temple living center.
He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Gasburg, Va., to Charles Plummer Williams and Sarah Greene Starke Williams. He graduated from Brunswick, County High School and Virginia Military Institute. He attended Medical College of Virginia where he earned his doctorate. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years. After retiring from the Army, he moved to Temple in 1983 and worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 21 years. He married Mary Kirk in 1974. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Andrew Williams; and a sister, Ruth Moss of Virginia.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church or to the Hope Center.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.