Services for Mildred Collier “Lanky” Lancaster, 93, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Lancaster died Thursday, July 25.
She was born Sept. 1, 1925, in Belfalls to W.C. Jr. and Sallie Plemmons Collier. She retired from teaching after 32 years in 1980. She was a teacher and a coach at Temple High School for 25 years, where she created the girls’ athletic programs in 1955. She was a sponsor for THS cheerleaders, drill team and the tumbling team. She was a member of the U.S. Olympic track team. Her mile relay broke the national record in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. Lancaster.
Survivors include a son, Larry Lancaster; a daughter, Linda Lancaster; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Temple Animal Shelter or the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.