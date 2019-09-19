Kevin Todd Lewis
On Thursday, September 12,
2019, Kevin Todd Lewis passed away at the age of 52 in Temple, Texas. Kevin was born on April 10, 1967 in Neptune, New Jersey to Denton and Judith (Craven) Lewis. He attended Temple College and Texas State University (San Marcos, Tx) receiving his bachelor’s degree in Health Science in December of 2009.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father Denton, as well as his brothers Jimmy and Mark Lewis. He is survived by his mother Judith, as well as his brothers Jerry Lewis and wife Estela of Folsom, California, Scott Lewis and wife Liz of Richland, Missouri, Steven Lewis and wife Jennifer of Belton, Texas, his sister Darlene Lewis of Temple, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:00pm at Western Hills Church of Christ. Mr. Scott Meyer will officiate.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
