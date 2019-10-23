CAMERON — Services for Reyes “Gracie” Mendoza, 90, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Timothy Titsworth officiating.
Burial will be in the Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Mendoza died Monday, Oct. 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 7, 1929, in Georgetown. She married Manuel Mendoza on Nov. 20, 1954. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was a homemaker.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Manuel Mendoza Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Ricky Mendoza of Temple, Joe Mendoza of Pettibone and Edie Mendoza of Temple; three daughters, Sally Folz of Temple, Stella Melton of Aubrey and Millie Mendoza of Cameron; a sister, Doris Lange of Holland; a half-brother, Larry Torres of Temple; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.