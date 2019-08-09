Services for Kelly Cockrell Henninger, 60, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Henninger died Tuesday, Aug. 6.
She was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Killeen to G.A. and Cynthia Gibbs Cockrell. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1976, and attended the University of Houston. She married William Otto “Bill” Henninger on May 1, 1992.
Survivors include her husband; two stepdaughters, Christine Page and Amber Morrison-Kaiser; a brother, Britt Cockrell; a sister, Grady Ann Cockrell; a stepbrother, Darwin Dykes; two stepsisters, Diane Tompkins and Gail Johanson; and her mother.