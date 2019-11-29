WACO — Services for Richard Henry “Granddaddy” Morris, 86, of Waco and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. today in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Morris died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Temple to Tom and May Morris. He married Betty Kathrine Wood on Sept. 26, 1955, in Temple. He worked for Rawson Drug and Standard Coffee Service.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015.
Survivors include three daughters, Joy Scott, Kathy and Diane Rose, all of Waco; a brother, Jack Morris of Temple; a sister, Mary Ann Almgren; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.