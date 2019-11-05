KILLEEN — Services with military honors for Mark Allen Edwards, 60, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Edwards died Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 18, 1959, in Racine, Wis., to Bob and Pam Edwards. He graduated from Crocket High School in Austin in 1978, and joined the Navy soon after. He spent 15 years in the Navy. After the Navy he went to truck driving school and drove for about 10 years.
Survivors include a son, Michael Edwards of Silverhill, Ala.; his parents of Morgan’s Point Resort; a brother, David Edwards of South Weber, Utah; and two sisters, Sandy Edwards of Morgan’s Point Resort and Dawn Oubre of Flowood, Miss.