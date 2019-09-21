KILLEEN — Services for Saba Shukri Halaby, 78, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with the Rev. Beth Bartlett officiating.
Burial will be in Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Halaby died Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Harker Heights.
He was born July 28, 1941, in Jerusalem, Palestine, to Shukri Saba Halaby and Leone Zawani. He went to school in Amman, Jordan. He attended American University in Beirut. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Western College in January 1965. He was an engineer and worked for the city of Killeen. He later was a self-employed builder. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Texas, the Shriners and the Texas Board of Professional Engineers.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Belle Halaby; a son, Michael Allen Halaby of Thrall; and a brother, Suhail Halaby of Amman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scott & White Hospice; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.