GARLAND — Services for William Arthur Forest, 72, of Dallas and formerly of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Eastside Church of Christ in Garland
Mr. Forest died Tuesday, July 23.
He was born July 4, 1947, in Texarkana to Vernon and Gertrude Forest. He moved with his family to Belton. He graduated from Harris High School in Belton and received his bachelor’s degree from Bishop College. He served in the U.S. Army for three years. After retiring from the U.S. Army he became a school teacher and retired in 2007. He married Betty Michelle Johnson on Aug. 17, 2009.
Survivors include his wife; a son, William A. Forest Jr. of Dallas; three daughters, Lisa Trejo of Temple, Doresa Forest Smith of Austin and Marykle Forest of Dallas; five stepsons, Timothy Johnson and Ladarris Johnson, both of Dallas, LaoTorey Johnson of San Antonio, and Keith Johnson and Craig Wilson, both of Dallas; a stepdaughter, Jalarria Johnson; a sister, Berdie Mae Forest of Belton; and two half-brothers, Gary Higgin and Jerry Higgins.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. today at Heavenly Gate Funeral Services in Garland.