ROCKDALE — Services for Benjamin Rubio, 41, of Plano, formerly of Rockdale, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Victoria Rubio officiating.
Mr. Rubio died Saturday, Oct. 5, at a Plano hospital.
He was born Dec. 26, 1977, in Rockdale to Marie Arriaga and Pete Rubio, Jr. He was a 1996 graduate of Rockdale High School and a TSTC graduate. He worked as an IT senior project manager in telecommunications.
Survivors include his parents; and three children, Kristen Rubio, Marley Rubio and Benjamin Thomas Rubio.