Services for William Frederick “Fred” Brown, 80, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Monday at Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Lillian Hines officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Brown died Thursday, July 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 14, 1938, in Moffat to Herbert and Winnie Brown. He graduated from Temple High School in 1956. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1961. He married Jane Marie Hyden in 1958 in Moffat. He was an accountant in Lubbock and the Temple area. He was a member of the Temple Jaycees and Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Mike Brown of Houston; two daughters, Cheryl Ely of Belton and Melissa Stidfole-Anderson of Temple; a sister, Lydia Draeger of The Grove; nine grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Meadow Oaks Baptist Church Building Fund; or the Moffat Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.