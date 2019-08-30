Services for Isaiah Cole Richards, infant, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Allen Raynor officiating.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at his residence.
He was born July 9, 2019, in Temple to Damion “Christian” Cisneros and Jaylen Nicole Richards.
Survivors include his mother and father; his grandparents, Teri Shelton, Keith Richards and Julio and Jeanette Cisneros; and his great-grandparents, Delores Jackson, Preston Shelton, Ruth and Russell Richards, Christino Ortega, Juana Ledezma, Antonio Romero and Juana Wood.