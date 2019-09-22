Barbara Nell Quinn Kizer
Barbara Nell Quinn Kizer, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Bluebonnet Place in College Station, TX. Barbara was born September 7, 1942, in Belton, TX to Roy E. Quinn and Margaret Alexander Nichols Quinn. She spent her childhood and teen years in Belton, TX. After graduation from Belton High School, she worked as a certified property tax appraiser for both Travis and Denton Central Appraisal Districts during her long career.
Barbara was very proud of her daughter, Paige, and was especially proud that Paige graduated in the Texas A&M University class of ’02. She loved watching her son-in-law Seth, TAMU ’01, play for the Aggies on Kyle Field and later in the NFL. Her granddaughters Kate, Abigail and Hannah were the joy of her life and she cherished the special times they shared together, especially the times in Centerville.
She worked tirelessly her entire life to provide for her only daughter, Paige and was known for her fun loving and feisty personality.
Barbara was an avid equestrian in the hunter and jumper division and had a love for her horses, as well as her dogs, Mollie and Spinner.
She is survived by her daughter, Paige Kizer McKinney and her son-in-law, Seth McKinney; her beloved granddaughters, Kate, Abigail and Hannah all of College Station, TX; sisters, Janette Watt, Lois Shed, Elizabeth Chinowith, Melissa Nichols; brothers, Donnie Quinn and Jim Hendrick; and her cherished cousin, Jean Smith.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Ume Kakwan, the Bluebonnet Place and Compassionate Care Hospice for their excellent care, kindness and support.
The graveside service will be held Monday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. at North Belton Cemetery in Belton, Texas with Dr. Mike McKinney officiating.
Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, Bryan-College Station. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
Paid Obituary