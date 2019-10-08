Funeral services for Peggy Joe Pelzel will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Rosebud. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Peggy was born in Barclay, Texas on August 22, 1933 to Ladimir Lesikar. She attended elementary school in Barclay and Clarkson; later enrolling in Rosebud High School.
She was a baton twirler for the Rosebud Panther Band for four years, even mastering twirling three batons. Her proudest moment as a RHS twirler was performing with the band at halftime during a Baylor University football game. Thus began her love for Baylor.
Peggy rekindled a childhood friendship while walking home from school one day. A handsome young man, William, offer to buy her a Coke and they were instantly smitten with each other. Two years later on December 23, 1950, William and Peggy married in the First Baptist Church of Rosebud. They married during Peggy’s Christmas break from school as William was to leave for basic training with the US Army in Arkansas.
Upon William’s return from the Korean War they put down permanent roots in Rosebud and became very active in the community and church. Peggy held one of the longest memberships in the First Baptist Church where in her younger years she was part of the kitchen committee and the WMU.
She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, holding numerous offices throughout the years. Peggy worked as a telephone switch-board operator and was one of two operators in Rosebud that worked tirelessly for over 48 hours as a vital link for information during 1953 Waco tornado.
Peggy loved sports, both as a participant and spectator. For all that knew her, there was no bigger Rosebud Panther Fan, and later Rosebud-Lott Cougar fan. For many years, she was requested to deliver her hearty pep talks at pep rallies on game day. She was known for her cow bell at the games.
Peggy’s hobbies were cooking, baking, canning and fishing with William. She was a meticulous seamstress and costume maker.
Peggy is survived by her husband William and daughter Judy. She is also survived by her extended families that she called her own; The Pomykals, Deshazo/Larson, Lasoya, Gutierrez and White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 552 Rosebud, TX 76570