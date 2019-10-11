MESQUITE — Services for Robert John Powitzky, 73, of Temple will be 4 p.m. today at Grace Bible Church in Salado.
Mr. Powitzky died Sunday, Oct. 6.
He was born Sept. 25, 1946, in Pasadena to Edith Patricia and Calvin Ernest Powitzky. He graduated from Pasadena High School in 1965. He received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1969. He received a doctorate in psychology in 1975 from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He was a psychologist. He also worked for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He was a member of Grace Bible Church.
Survivors include a son, Rosser Powitzky; and two daughters, Jania Deary and Erin Johnson.
Mesquite Funeral Home in Mesquite is in charge of arrangements.