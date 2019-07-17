Services for Murray Alfred Smith, 70, of Austin and formerly of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. James United Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. Charles Robinson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mr. Smith died Sunday, July 7, at an Austin hospital.
He was born July 18, 1948, to Ineta Blunson and Earl Smith Sr. in Temple. He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. He graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple in 1966. He graduated from Texas Southern University in Houston with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos with a masters of education degree in school psychology, and was certified as a licensed chemical dependency counselor. He retired as a parole supervisor after 33 years with the State of Texas and the Texas Youth Commission. He also taught in Waco. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Mason Prince Hall Affiliation in Temple.
He was preceded in death by a son, Wendel Wayne Smith.
Survivors include a sister, Louise Porter of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.