BELTON — Services for Nancy J. Tischler,78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Tischler died Saturday, Aug. 24.
She was born Sept., 9, 1940, in Bell County to Clifton and Clara Messer Elliott. She married Lindy Tischler on May 27, 1962, in Belton. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Survivors include two sons, Lindy Joe Tischler of Salado and William T Tischler of Dallas; two daughters, Delane Moore and Melinda Chavez, both of Temple; a brother, Mack Elliott; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.