Christine Lynn Burchett
Friends of Christine Burchett will gather to honor her wish to be laid to rest in Bellwood Memorial Park Columbarium, Temple, Texas. Come for remembrances, celebration, bagpipes and interment of ashes. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4pm.
On Wednesday, 2 December 2015, our beloved friend, Chris, passed away at home in Westland, Michigan; age 63.
Christine Lynn Burchett was born on February 7, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan, to Edna Mary Burchett (née Walton) and John Cleveland Burchett. The family of four moved to Flint for a few years before settling in Garden City, where Chris and her sister Carolyn grew up. The family home was in Westland, Michigan since the mid 70s.
Following her secondary education, Chris served in the military until 1980, after which she lived in Killeen, Texas. She earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Texas College in Killeen; a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton; and a Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi.
Christine worked in many capacities at Scott & White Hospital, Temple, Texas over 20 years; then for a time at Temple College as an Instructor in Nursing before returning to Michigan in 2007. She was an Associate Professor at Madonna University, Livonia, Michigan, at the time of her passing.
Always a compassionate advocate for her patients, Chris took a very personal interest in each individual. She had a gift for relating to others, no matter their circumstance - making them feel understood. She was disarmingly real and funny. Humor and sarcasm were her trademarks, accompanied by that knowing grin, and a glint in her eye.
Chris had a tender heart for animals, warmed by so many pets who were precious characters with multiple names befitting their personalities and behavior. She had an insatiable passion for antiquing. And she loved fashion, and lipstick applied, just so, with her own personal flare.
Preceded in death by her parents, Christine is survived by her sister, Carolyn; nephews Brian and Eric; and seven adorable great nieces and nephews who call her Aunt Teen. Also left to cherish her memory are an extensive network of friends from far and wide and all walks. We miss her deeply.
