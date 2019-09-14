Services for Johnny L. Chervenka Jr., 75, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Monday at Ocker Brethren Church with the Rev. Larry Zabcik officiating.
Burial will be in Ocker Brethren Church Cemetery.
Mr. Chervenka died Wednesday, Sept. 11, at a Temple care center.
He was born July 18, 1944, in Temple to Johnny L. Sr. and Martha Repka Chervenka. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1962 and graduated from Temple College. He served in the National Guard. He married Carol Sebek on Feb. 14, 1970. He worked for First State Bank in Rogers and retired as senior loan officer from Texell Credit Union after 46 years. He was a member of Ocker Brethren Church and SPJST No. 24.
Survivors include his wife; a son, John Paul Chervenka of Rogers; a daughter, Tracey Chervenka of Temple; a brother, Jimmy Don Chervenka of Brenham; and eight grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Youth Department of Ocker Brethren Church.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.