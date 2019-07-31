Services for Christina “Christie” Rios, 43, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
The body was cremated.
Inurnment will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Rios died Wednesday, July 24, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 2, 1975, in Harrisburg, Pa., to Ted Harr and Constance Gutshall. She worked at Scott & White as the administrative assistant of inpatient medicine.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Rios; two sons, James and Jaxson; two daughters, Kaylee and Britney; three stepchildren; and a brother, Bobby Harr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.