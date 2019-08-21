Ralph William Huttenhower
Ralph “Hutt” William Huttenhower passed away August 19, 2019 at home at the age of 73, surrounded by people who loved him. He was born December 27, 1945 in Pontiac Michigan to Ralph and Marjorie (Morris) Huttenhower. He married Kathleen Rhotenberry on September 27, 1997 in Austin Texas.
After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard ship off the coast of Vietnam during the Vietnamese war. While serving he received the National defense service medal, Vietnam service medal with three bronze stars, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal with device and the Navy unit commendation with one bronze star.
Once his enlistment was over he returned home to Michigan to help raise his son. After several years and not enjoying the cold he moved with his son to Texas, to warm up and eventually called Texas home. He met and married his wife in 1997. Due to life’s circumstances within 30 days they were raising their granddaughter, who they later adopted. He felt drawn to the catholic church and was active in various ministries. Throughout the years he always wanted to spend time with his grandchildren. His happiest moments were spent with them.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Huttenhower. He is also survived by his son and daughter in law, Robert and Cindy Huttenhower, his daughter/ granddaughter and son in law, Alexis and Isaac Bullock. Survived by his siblings and their spouses, Barbara and Ken Petkwitz, Sherl and Steve Kranich, Robert Huttenhower, and Nancy and Ken Ryans. He is additionally survived by four grandchildren, Christopher, Ann Marie, Emily and Joel Huttenhower. Two great grandchildren, Leo and Kylie Bullock. As well as a number of well loved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his son, Carol Christian and his parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple. Burial with military honors will be held at 1:00pm on Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm on Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
