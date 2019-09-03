BELTON — Services for Marvin Joseph Yarnell, 78, of Belton will be private.
Mr. Yarnell died Monday, Sept. 2, at his residence.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Bellflower, Calif., to Julia and Donald Yarnell. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Darla Sue Costa; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanie Yarnell; a son, William Yarnell of Belton; a daughter, Shelley Doyle of Temple; two stepsons, Greg Von Hagel and David Austin, both of Belton; a sister, Judy Dishaw of California; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.