Lois Owens
Funeral services for Lois Owens, age 90, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rusty Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Jimmy Slatter, John Slater, Dale McMahan, Bill Owens, Mike Owens, and Dale Owens serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Dean Owens. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at West Oaks Funeral Home. Lois passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Lois was born on July 11, 1929 in Hagansport, TX, the daughter of John Fennell and Della Chapman Fennell. She married Ray Jr. Owens on February 21, 1948 in Sulphur Springs and he preceded her in death on March 25, 2017.
Lois was a homemaker and was a member of the First Assembly of God. She is survived by her sons, Ron Owens and wife Laura of Sulphur Springs, Larry Owens and wife Beth of Temple, TX, daughter Linda Galligher and husband Carl of Sulphur Springs, grandchildren, Jason Owens and wife Kelly, Duane Galligher and wife Jill, Kevin Owens and wife Beth Ann, Laura Mungia and husband Thomas, Sierra Owens and Savannah Owens, great-grandchildren, Jenacee, Jaiden, Kaylee, Claire, Scarlette, Ian and Abigail, step-great grandchildren, Andrew and Lukas, sisters-in-law, Sue Owens, Bernice Fitzgerald, and Agnes Ables and husband Arnold. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, bothers, Lee Fennell and his wife Pearl, Johnny Fennell and his wife Margaret and sister, Jean Slater and her husband James. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com
Paid Obituary