BELTON — Private family services for Doyle “Butch” E. Athey, 72, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Athey died Friday, July 19, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1945, in McKinney to J.D. and Alyne Athey. He worked in concessions and catering. He also was a Bell County Sheriff.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Doyle Athey of Blountville, Tenn., and Kristopher Dale Athey of Belton; two daughters, Dedra Athey Stevens of Belton and Vicki Lynn Athey of Temple; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.