SPRING — Services for Bernard Lee Grygar will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church in Conroe.
Mr. Grygar died Monday, Oct. 21, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 12, 1948. He graduated from Saint Mary’s School and Rogers High School. He married Elizabeth Straka in Temple. He later married Janice Fisk. He worked for Arcadia Theater and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kristi; his mother, Josephine of Temple; three brothers, Leslie and Norbert, both of Temple, and David of Carrollton; and numerous grandchildren.
Family First Cremation Services in Spring is in charge of arrangements.